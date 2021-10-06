Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€31.50” Price Target for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €31.50 ($37.06) price target from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €46.83 ($55.10).

Shares of ALO stock opened at €31.18 ($36.68) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.14. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

