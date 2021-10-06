Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,100 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the August 31st total of 450,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, DBS Vickers upgraded Keppel DC REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.99 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS KPDCF remained flat at $$1.90 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. Keppel DC REIT has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

