Keybank National Association OH Acquires 583 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ciena were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after buying an additional 545,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,110,000 after buying an additional 65,280 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ciena by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $111,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $141,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,599. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CIEN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,203. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average is $55.26. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

