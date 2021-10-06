Keybank National Association OH Buys 750 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Citi Trends by 42.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at $579,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at $4,251,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Citi Trends by 6.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 595.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 67,198 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CTRN. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

CTRN stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,077. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $111.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.79. The company has a market capitalization of $661.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.79.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $237.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $58,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at $215,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,290 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.