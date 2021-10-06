Keybank National Association OH Purchases 306 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in FMC were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 234.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 57.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 32.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.27.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.18. 28,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.06. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

