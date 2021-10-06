KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $27.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 0.83. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

