KeyCorp Comments on Physicians Realty Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, October 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

DOC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $20.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

