Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Has $220,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 55I LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,585,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,582,000 after purchasing an additional 185,960 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 54,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 57.9% during the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 265,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,280,000 after acquiring an additional 97,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.18.

JPM stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,688,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,601,662. The firm has a market cap of $505.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $95.24 and a 1-year high of $170.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

