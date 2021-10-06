Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.8% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,311,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079,290. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.76 and its 200-day moving average is $167.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $420.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

