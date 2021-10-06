Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.06

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.06 and traded as high as $5.75. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 35,513 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter.

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell bought 19,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $100,416.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired 68,072 shares of company stock valued at $361,496 over the last three months. Insiders own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 262,884 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,799,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 395,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

