Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Gap Up to $24.96

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.96, but opened at $25.58. Kinnate Biopharma shares last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 1,908 shares changing hands.

KNTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter worth $236,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $364,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $245,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 291.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,710,000 after buying an additional 900,654 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $227,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

