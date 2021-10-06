Kirankumar Premshand Shah Buys 30,000 Shares of The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Stock

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.66) per share, for a total transaction of £153,000 ($199,895.48).
Shares of LON:CCT traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 512.50 ($6.70). The company had a trading volume of 68,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,236. The Character Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 720 ($9.41). The stock has a market cap of £109.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 641.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 614.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.
The Character Group Company Profile
Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for The Character Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Character Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.