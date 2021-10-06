Kirankumar Premshand Shah Buys 30,000 Shares of The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Stock

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.66) per share, for a total transaction of £153,000 ($199,895.48).

Shares of LON:CCT traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 512.50 ($6.70). The company had a trading volume of 68,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,236. The Character Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 720 ($9.41). The stock has a market cap of £109.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 641.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 614.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The Character Group Company Profile

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Peppa Pig, Goo Jit Zu, PokÃ©mon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer Â’n Sparkle, Squeakee the Balloon Dog, Laser Battle Hunters, PenSilly, Gotta' Go Flamingo, Treasure X , My Baby Tumbles, Project X, Tap It, and flipside brands.

