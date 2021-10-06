Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the August 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRBP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kiromic BioPharma by 45.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 86.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRBP opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $38.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.32. Kiromic BioPharma has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

