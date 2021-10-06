KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Short Interest Update

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 45,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of KAHC remained flat at $$9.79 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 353,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,074. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74. KKR Acquisition Holdings I has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 34.2% during the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,670,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 425,958 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,482,000.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

