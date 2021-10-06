KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1,883.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after purchasing an additional 671,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,034,000 after purchasing an additional 391,200 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $108,371,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in KLA by 2,687.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 236,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,065,000 after purchasing an additional 227,796 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLAC stock traded down $5.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,016. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $190.21 and a 1-year high of $374.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.11.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

