Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Update

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

KLBAY remained flat at $$8.87 during midday trading on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,590. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Klabin has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14.

KLBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Klabin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Klabin in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forestry, Pulp, Paper and Conversion. The Forestry segment is responsible for the planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees, as well as selling timber or logs to third parties in the domestic market.

