Komodo Price Hits $1.04 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Komodo has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $133.48 million and $19.95 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00001897 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.73 or 0.00225256 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.86 or 0.00129013 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $77.09 or 0.00140352 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000746 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002564 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,111,428 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

