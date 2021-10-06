Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

Shares of KOPN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,668. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31. Kopin has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $443.73 million, a PE ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 2.18.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kopin news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $44,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kopin by 289.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,791,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,194,000 after buying an additional 3,560,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kopin by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,192,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kopin by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,999,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,713,000 after acquiring an additional 959,782 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,792,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kopin by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 650,003 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

