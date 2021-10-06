Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,977,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,963 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 9.27% of Koppers worth $63,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Koppers by 2,570.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Koppers by 383.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter worth about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE KOP traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,172. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.71 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.04.
Several research analysts have weighed in on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.
Koppers Profile
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.
