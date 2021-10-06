Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,977,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,963 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 9.27% of Koppers worth $63,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Koppers by 2,570.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Koppers by 383.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter worth about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,172. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.71 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.04.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

