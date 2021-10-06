Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) rose 10.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 19,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

KUASF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kuaishou Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kuaishou Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

