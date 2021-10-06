Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 641,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after buying an additional 44,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,041. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.23 million, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 2.24. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRUS shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Kura Sushi USA Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

