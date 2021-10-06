L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) is Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Sandbar Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 4.4% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sandbar Asset Management LLP owned about 0.09% of L3Harris Technologies worth $41,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.69.

Shares of LHX traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.99. 105,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,292. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $235.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $1,002,184.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.