Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LBRMF stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Wednesday. 164,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,313. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. Labrador Iron Mines has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.95.

Get Labrador Iron Mines alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Mines from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.