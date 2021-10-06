Lamb Weston (LW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th. Analysts expect Lamb Weston to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lamb Weston to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

NYSE LW opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $59.77 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lamb Weston stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Lamb Weston worth $37,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.