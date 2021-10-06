Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LMRK. B. Riley increased their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.53 million, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%. Analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

