Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LTCH. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.43 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Latch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.36. 15,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,466. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48. Latch has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $19.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTCH. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,835,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,083,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth $38,967,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

