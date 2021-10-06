Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,098 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $35,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.62. The company had a trading volume of 92,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,663. The company has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.94 and its 200 day moving average is $218.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.26.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

