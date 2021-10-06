Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 7,365 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $32,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

JKHY traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.52. 2,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.93. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

