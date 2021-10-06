Legal & General Group Plc Has $54.62 Million Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,386,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,940 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $54,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $49,591,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $36,496,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $21,886,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,441,000 after purchasing an additional 839,550 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $13,568,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

Shares of BRX stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $395,700. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

