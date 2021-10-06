Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $616.66 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will announce $616.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $592.00 million and the highest is $650.90 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $147.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 318.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRT. Barclays lowered their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 77,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,800 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $36,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,213 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBRT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. 2,385,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,782. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

