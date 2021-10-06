Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.84

Shares of Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.84 and traded as high as $37.00. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $36.58, with a volume of 215,435 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $604.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

