Lido Advisors LLC Buys New Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NUSC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.92. The stock had a trading volume of 81,574 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.19. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.