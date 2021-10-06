Lido Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,622 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,153,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $2,134,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,215,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,528,206.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,000 shares of company stock worth $131,373,540 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock traded down $16.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.20. The stock had a trading volume of 270,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,650,327. The firm has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.49 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $401.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.45.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

