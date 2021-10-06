Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $214,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMR stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.25. 85,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $63.65 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

