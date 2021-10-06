Lido Advisors LLC Sells 202 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.96. 149,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,505. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.83. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

