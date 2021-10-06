Lido Advisors LLC Sells 6,752 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.10. 269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,023. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17.

