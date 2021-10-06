Lido Advisors LLC Sells 89 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ASML by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in ASML by 620.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in ASML by 391.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASML. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $728.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,305. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $813.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $714.57. The company has a market capitalization of $298.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $357.38 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

