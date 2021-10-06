Lido Advisors LLC Sells 894 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 158.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,117,000 after buying an additional 1,988,698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 122.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 833,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,435,000 after purchasing an additional 458,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,996,000 after purchasing an additional 324,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4,097.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,141,000 after purchasing an additional 151,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $93.95. 16,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,823. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.90. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $96.35.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

