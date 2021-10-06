Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Billion

Brokerages expect that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will post $4.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.87 billion and the lowest is $4.66 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $4.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year sales of $19.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.94 billion to $19.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.13 billion to $19.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

Lincoln National stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average is $65.57. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,843,000 after purchasing an additional 410,011 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.1% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,937,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,441,000 after purchasing an additional 149,662 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 28.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,628,000 after purchasing an additional 776,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,584,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,219,000 after purchasing an additional 314,291 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.