Linear Price Tops $0.0487 on Top Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Linear has a market capitalization of $195.01 million and approximately $99.02 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for $0.0487 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Linear has traded 49.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00048766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.40 or 0.00229135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00103742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

