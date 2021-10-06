Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LAC. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

