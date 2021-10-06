LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore Sells 1,000 Shares

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Jeffrey Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LivaNova alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $82,400.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded down $3.59 on Wednesday, hitting $79.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,952. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,715,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,565,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,858,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,566,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,698,000 after acquiring an additional 428,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.