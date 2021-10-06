Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.00.

NYSE:WH traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.82. 2,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $82.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $223,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,101 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,485.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 712,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,488,000 after buying an additional 667,308 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 819.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,263,000 after purchasing an additional 616,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,858,000 after buying an additional 569,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

