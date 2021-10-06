LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

LTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

NYSE LTC traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $32.28. The company had a trading volume of 278,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,610. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.95.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 94.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,710,000 after purchasing an additional 195,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,251,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,977,000 after buying an additional 37,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,526,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,009,000 after buying an additional 94,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in LTC Properties by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after purchasing an additional 348,592 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

