Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LUN. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.31.

Lundin Mining stock traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$9.01. 686,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.02. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.63 billion and a PE ratio of 8.76.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 10.4999996 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

In related news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,650.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

