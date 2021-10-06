Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 20,628 Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,274,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,866,364 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Globalstar by 1,331.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 383,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 356,534 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter valued at $167,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 327.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 92.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 34,575 shares in the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.10.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 77.20%. The business had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

