Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 36.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $23.18. 4,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,600. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $19,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

