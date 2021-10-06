Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the August 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of Macquarie Group stock opened at $131.17 on Wednesday. Macquarie Group has a 12-month low of $87.48 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.08.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

