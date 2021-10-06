Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives $91.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Edward Jones raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 1,772.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 286.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 45.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

MGA stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.80. The company had a trading volume of 111,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.60. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.71) EPS. Magna International’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Magna International will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

