Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Short Interest Update

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magyar Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,681 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,917 shares during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp comprises 2.6% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. M3F Inc. owned approximately 7.93% of Magyar Bancorp worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGYR remained flat at $$11.60 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,904. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Magyar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $82.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.27.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans; and the provision of other financial services.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.